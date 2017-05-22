Thunderstorm in Delhi, one dies of electrocution

An 18-year-old Dilshad Garden resident, Robin, got electrocuted while walking through a water logged area that had a broken electric wire

Unseasonal hail and thunder showers in the national Capital led to the death of a youth and left many people injured on Sunday.

The city witnessed heavy rains in the evening, which uprooted trees and led to widespread traffic jams. Power and telephone lines were snapped at several places, as the blinding rain accompanied by strong winds forced people to scurry indoors.

An 18-year-old Dilshad Garden resident, Robin, got electrocuted while walking through a water logged area that had a broken electric wire. The wire broke during the thunderstorm.

Besides, six people were injured after a wall of a building collapsed amid strong wind and hailstorm in Fatehpur Beri. The Police Control Room vans and fire brigade vans were rushed in to rescue people and take the injured to hospital.

Locals told the police that they heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot to see some people stuck under the wall debris. They were rescued and their condition was stated to be stable.