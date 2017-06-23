Three students barred from JNU panel meets

In a first, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration suspended three members of the student union from attending all statutory bodies and committee meetings. This was because of alleged “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct” during the recently held 143 Academic Council (AC) meeting.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Mohit Pandey, general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty and joint secretary Tabrez Hasan received suspension letters on Wednesday night.

“The Chief Proctor of the University, on the basis of prima facie evidence of such misconduct, has suspended these students from participating in the University’s Statutory Bodies and Committees until the outcome of a Proctoral inquiry,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in the letter.

The Varsity administration has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the happenings unfolded at the 143 AC meeting held on June 16.

While JNUSU members alleged that they manhandled by a section of teachers when they objected to the way agendas were being passed by Vice Chancellor during the meeting, University authorities said the latter tried to disrupt the meeting. Following this both parties filed police complaints against each other.

They also accused Hasan and Pandey of recording the AC meeting without permission and subsequently uploaded it.

The move came a day ahead of Varsity’s Standing Committee meeting.

Analysis

Now when the students will not be present during important meetings in the varsity they will doubt the administration’s decisions and resolutions

The campus is likely to witness protests by the students over the issue.