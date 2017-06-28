Third short-indie film fest to kick off in CP on July 9, over 40 movies to be screened

Over 400 films from 34 countries had participated to qualify for the WIIFF this year, out of which over 40 films will be screened during the festival.

Celebrating the spirit of independent cinema, the third edition of Whatashort Independent International Film Festival (WIIFF) is all set to open at the Instituto Cervantes in Connaught Place (CP) on July 9. The two-day event, aimed at promoting short films and independent filmmakers, will screen movies from varied genres.

Over 400 films from 34 countries had participated to qualify for the WIIFF this year, out of which over 40 films will be screened during the festival. WIIFF is an annual film festival representing diversity, change in society, innovation, and creative achievement in filmmaking.

"This year, we accepted films in 17 categories, which is many more than the previous edition. Each film in each category will be awarded with the best film certificate and award. We have also received web series and feature films this year," festival director Ravie Solanky said.

He added: "Last year, Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma had won the Best Actor award for the short film 'Moksha', directed by Aly Rana. This year, we've received his movie 'Sanyog'." Popular actors Shruti Ulfat and Madhu will also make their entry into the WIIFF with their movie 'Amrita aur Main' and 'Everything is Fine', respectively.

Anurag Arora of the 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Dangal' fame will be joining as a member of jury to lend an expert eye to the event. Along with him, Michael Wong, a filmmaker from China, will be the international member of jury.

The WIIFF has also reintroduced Whatashort Independent Creators Award, a special award for an individual or a group that has been working and providing quality content to viewers online or offline independently, without the support of giants. "This will encourage them to work even better. We're also introducing a new segment, Whatashort Premiere, this year for young filmmakers," Solanky said.

Talking further about the festival, he added: "Whatashort is devoted to provide short films a platform to realise their true worth. Our goal is that short films achieve a status at par with feature films, and to create a marketing platform for all short filmmakers. WIIFF believes in supporting the growth of the strong community of young and independent filmmakers."