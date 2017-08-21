Terror funding: 'Hawala dealer' in judicial custody till Aug 31

Allowing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea, a Delhi court has sent suspected hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in to judicial custody till August 31. Wani was arrested in connection with a decade-old money laundering case, involving Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

Duty magistrate Jasjeet Kaur gave the orders after ED counsel N K Matta submitted that Wani be sent to judicial custody. The 36-year-old was produced in the court after his two-week custody for interrogation ended. The ED had arrested Wani on August 6, after a sessions court issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and sent him to eight-day ED custody.

According to an ED official, Wani was arrested in Srinagar with the help of state police and later brought to Delhi. Despite multiple summons issued by the ED for his appearance in the case, he had refused to appear. The agency had arrested Shah from Srinagar on July 26.

The money laundering case dates back to August, 2005, when the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Wani. He had stated to have passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. In 2010, a Delhi court cleared him of terror funding charges, but convicted him under the Arms Act.

The ED then registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani. At the time of his arrest, on August 26, 2005, Wani allegedly had Rs 63 lakh, received through hawala channels from the Middle East, in his possession, along with a large cache of ammunition.

During questioning, Wani had told the agency that of the Rs 63 lakh, Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah and Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander Abu Baqar. The rest was to be his commission, the FIR stated.