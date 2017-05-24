Teen dies at Lok Nayak Hosp, family alleges negligence

The administration has received the complaint and has decided to take up the matter seriously.

A life was lost after the doctors at Delhi's premier medical hospital failed to provide treatment to 19-year-old Om Jha who had met with an accident near Burari. A first-year

B.Com student from Delhi University succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital. In a written complaint to the medical director, the family has alleged medical negligence on the part of doctors.

The administration has received the complaint and has decided to take up the matter seriously. "I have received the complaint from the family and we will set up an internal enquiry committee to look into the matter," said Dr JC Passey, medical director, Lok Nayak hospital. A copy of the complaint is with DNA.

Jha, while riding a bicycle was hit by a car near Burari early morning on Thursday. He had received multiple injuries on head, leg and other parts of the body. The family immediately took him to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital from where he was referred to Lok Nayak hospital.

"We took him to the hospital for treatment but never knew we will lose him. The doctors failed miserably to treat our son. There were no arrangements in the ward for the patients," alleged his father Radheyshyam Jha.

According to the family, once the surgery was done, the medical team of the hospital did not care about the post-surgery measures. In the complaint, his father alleged that there were no oxygen cylinders available in the orthopaedic ward and the blood was also not infused to him when required.

"It took them two days to operate him. We were told to wait and the wait was never ending. I could see my son bleeding profusely in front of my eyes but was helpless to do anything. We called the doctors again and again but they did not pay any heed to our requests," added Jha who works in a private company.

The family is now shattered. With two sonS and a daughter, Jha always felt complete. After losing his son at such a young age, he wants action against the doctors. "The nurses at the ward asked us to get the oxygen cylinder from the hospital's warehouse. It was our child so we went, but is it out duty to get it? What is the hospital staff for," questioned Jha.

Om who was preparing for his next exam scheduled for May 20 will no longer be able to pursue it. "He will always be there with us. He wanted to become an accountant after completing the graduation. Little we knew that this would happen to our son. I can't forget his face while he was lying in pain on the bed of the hospital. The surgery was done but there was no follow up from the hospital," his father told DNA.

Who will answer?

