Technical glitches hit Delhi Metro for second consecutive day

The Delhi Metro, which was established to make travel within city fast and easy, has been running into problems. Technical glitches caused passengers to wait for over two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro which caters to services from Rithala in West Delhi to Dilshad Garden in East Delhi, on Saturday.

It was around 12:15 pm, when an overhead wire snagged, halting metro services between Kashmere Gate and Shastri Park stations. Although the repair work was completed by 1:10 pm, it took a while for metro services on the line to resume.

One of the commuters who was travelling from Jhilmil station to Kashmere Gate, said after being stranded for over one hour, she was forced to take a cab.

"There were no announcements apart from the generic one apologising for the delay. The authorities should update us properly and let the passengers plan accordingly. There is no point in keeping commuters in the dark," she said.

On Friday, too, technical glitches had hit the Metro hard, that too twice during the day, adding to the problems of the Delhi commuter already battling waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city. The affected corridors were the Blue Line and Violet Line.