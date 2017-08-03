Team of 3 docs visits victim of braid chop-off

In the last week, few mysterious cases, where women complain that their braids were chopped off, have been reported in Delhi and Haryana

Soon after Delhi Police ruled out the possibility of robbery in the recent case where a woman's braid was chopped off, a third case of this kind, a team of three doctors from Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), was sent to the Kangaheri village in South-West Delhi to check if the person claiming the chop-off was psychologically unstable person.

"We had sent a team of three specialists to counsel two women. We did a similar thing a few years back when similar news of a Monkey man was doing the rounds," said Doctor Nimesh Desai, Director, IHBAS.

"We are trying to understand the behaviour and psychology socio-cultural belief system and it is too early to comment on the these reports. There may be some underlying psychological behaviour, we will confirm after we have done our studies," he added.

In order to fathom the motive behind this, police asked IHBAS and forensics team to look into the matter. While IHBAS team says that it could be due to a behavioural issue, the forensic team still need to share its report after the analysis to check the presence of any chemical which makes the women feel a headache. The doctors had earlier said that sometimes such stories are circulated mainly to gain attention and sometimes such things are done by the sub-conscious mind without the individual having any sense of it.

While the mystery still remains unresolved, the villagers have taken matters in hand and thrashed three men on the suspect.