Take domestic flights from revamped Terminal 2, this October

From October 1 onwards, Delhiites might have to board their flights to selected domestic destinations from the newly renovated Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Domestic carriers operating at the existing domestic Terminal 1D have been asked to shift one third of their operations to T2, so that expansion work of 1D, that has been handling footfall almost beyond its capacity now, can undergo expansion. They have been given a deadline of August 31 to do this.

This is considered to be the first step towards expansion of T1D, which is a part of the IGI's masterplan. This was announced during an official unveiling of the master plan on Tuesday, at the Delhi Airport, according to which DIAL aims to make the IGI airport one of the swankiest in the world by 2034. The plan includes inter-terminal walkalators for passenger movement, metro connectivity between terminals for swift transition among other infrastructural advancements.

DNA had reported in March this year that Terminal 2, renovated at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores, missed its fourth tentative deadline in February 2017 to be made operational. The terminal, was initially to be declared open on January 1, 2017, by the airport operator DIAL.

However, the deadline was postponed to mid January and then to February starting. The terminal then missed another tentative deadline of being declared open on February 15, after which the ministry of civil aviation had said that it would find a solution within a week.

However, unveiling the master plan on Tuesday, I Prabhakara Rao, CEO, DIAL, said, the departure Terminal, T1D and arriving Terminal, T1 C will be merged into one and expanded to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum. "This includes modification of apron to meet future aircraft demand equipped with modern facilities like bridge mounted equipment (BME) and visual docking guidance system (VDGS), he said. The modified T1 will also have 22 Aerobridges," Rao said.

The expansion works will be carried out along with the normal operations at T1. Certain areas of the terminal and city side will operate at a lower capacity. However the overall capacity of the airport in view of T2 operationalisation will be maintained at around 70 million passengers per year. Besides, a fourth runway will also be built parallel to runway 11/29. The fourth runway will be constructed by 2021. This will ease out future pressure on other runways and will be constructed parallel to runway 11/29.