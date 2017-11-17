Supreme Court-appointed ECPA lifts ban on trucks, parking charges

The move comes as an improvement was seen in Delhi's air quality which moved to the 'Very Poor'category

As the air quality improved in Delhi, the Supreme Court appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Thursday directed the Delhi government to lift the ban on the entry of trucks, construction works and to withdraw four-time hike in parking fees.

In a letter, EPCA chairperson Dr Bhure Lal directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to roll back the measures with immediate effect, as the prevailing air quality does not warrant such tough action.

"Today an improvement was seen in the air quality and the region is now in the 'Very Poor' category in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI). Given this improvement, EPCA is now directing that the two conditions imposed can be lifted with immediate effect," the letter read.

Adhering to the directions, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal approved the lifting the ban on entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles entering Delhi on Thursday. The L-G has also reversed the decision to enhance the parking charges to four times, which means the rates have been scheduled to normal.

"The decision on the construction work is pursuant to the orders of the National Green Tribunal," said an official from the L-G House. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) too released a statement informing about the parking charges.

"Normal parking charges will now be applicable," the civic body said in its order.

The letter, which was also marked to chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, added that the situation was being monitored and the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have informed that pollution may rise again because of increased moisture in the air in the coming days.

"However, if the conditions continue to improve and air quality stabilises, we will review the measures under the 'severe' category and inform you accordingly," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset northern India.

Earlier, Kejriwal had also sought a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh but the latter refused saying the Supreme Court was already hearing petitions regarding air pollution.

In the Capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility.

Cause and effect

The L-G has lifted the ban on entry of trucks and heavy vehicles

Enhanced parking charges have been reversed from 4X to normal rate.

In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility.

Air quality index in Delhi-NCR

Delhi 363 (very poor)

Ghaziabad 419 (severe)

Gurgaon 354 (very poor)

Noida 366 (very poor)

Faridabad 335 (very poor)

Keep a close watch

The letter, which was also marked to chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, added that the situation was being monitored and the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have informed that pollution may rise again because of increased moisture.