Superbike crashes into wall, kills rider

Stunt biking claimed another life when a 24-year-old was killed when his sports bike worth over Rs 5 lakh allegedly crashed into a pillar near Mandi House metro station, three hours prior to Independence Day celebrations. The accident took place late Monday night when he, along with three other friends of his, were speeding on their bikes with cameras installed on their helmets from Connaught Place, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Himanshu Bansal, resident of Vivek Vihar phase two. The deceased and his father were in a business and owned a factory that manufactured utensils at Jhilmil. According to police, a PCR call was received round 9 pm reporting that a man on a sports bike had crashed into a pillar near gate number two of Mandi House metro station.

"When police reached the spot, they discovered that the injured man had been rushed to LNJP Hospital in a private ambulance. A damaged bike, a Benelli TNT 600i, was lying near the footpath at Lady Irwin College gate at Sikandar Road, surrounded by blood spilled around. Meanwhile, the hospital informed the cops that the victim had succumbed to his wounds," said a senior police officer.

On enquiry, it was found that Bansal was with two of his friends, Gazi and Lakshay. "They had all come to Connaught Place on their respective Benelli TNT 600i's and at around 8.45 pm were returning at full speed. There was a camera installed in Lakshay's helmet. As Gazi and Himanshu were ahead of Lakshay, when they reached Mandi House metro station, an elderly person crossed the road in front of Himanshu's bike, which was travelling at a high speed," the police said.

Police said that Himanshu lost control of the bike and hit the wall of the college. A passersby stopped and rushed the victim to hospital. "All this was recorded on the camera installed on Lakshay's helmet. A case under IPC sections 279 for rash driving and 304A for causing death due to negligence was registered, but no eye witnesses could be found on the spot. The matter is being probed and the body was sent for a postmortem examination," said the officer.

On camera

Of the three friends, Himanshu, Lakshay, and Gazi, Lakshay had a camera mounted on his bike. On that, he was able to record the entire incident.

However, no eye witnesses would be found on the scene of the crime.

Police are probing the matter and the body has been sent for a postmortem