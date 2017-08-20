Students complain against Hindu College

In their complaint registered at Maurice Nagar police station, the students alleged that the administration has been misleading their families citing that their children are involved with "terrorist and unethical" organisations.

Students of Delhi University's Hindu College, who have been protesting for the last month against "discriminatory" hostel fees for girls, have filed a police complaint against the administration for allegedly "harassing" and "threatening" their parents over the issue.

In their complaint registered at Maurice Nagar police station, the students alleged that the administration has been misleading their families citing that their children are involved with "terrorist and unethical" organisations. "The Hindu College administration called our parents on August 11 at around 5:30 pm and threatened them. They misled them saying that their children are working with terrorist organisations like Pinjra Tod," read the complaint. "They also asked our parents if they sent us here for studies or to do politics," it added.

The administration also summoned the parents of around 15 students, including girls and boys, to be present before it on August 25. "In continuation to our telephonic conversation about your ward's activities of indiscipline over the past few days at the college, it is requested to you, be kindly present before the Discipline Resource Committee (DRC) of the college on August 25, between 2-5 pm," read the letters sent to the parents.

Calling it an attempt to "halt" the ongoing student agitation on the campus against excessive hostel fees being charged from girls, the students said, "First they issued showcause notices to us and now they are threatening our parents. Can't they deal with adult, college-going students directly?" asked a third-year Botany (Hons) student.