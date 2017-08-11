Stalking alert: Woman on scooter chased by 2 men

A 22-year old woman, working in an IT company of Gurugram, was chased by two men in a car while she was returning home from her office at night. The men not only stalked her but kept on passing lewd comments for a long time.

As mentioned in the FIR lodged by the woman, the two men followed her for almost twenty minutes till she reached her locality. The incident took place on Sunday night. The woman was on her scooter when suddenly she realised that she was being stalked by a car.

As per the FIR, the incident took place around 11:45 pm on Sunday. She was talking to one of her friends over the phone at that time, thus preliminary she could not realise that she was being stalked.

Once she noticed that a car was following her, she tried to speed up. But at the same time, the car also increased its speed and tried to get closer to her scooter. They also started making lewd comments.

The woman shouted for help when they tried to stop her near Iffco Chowk, but nobody was there to help her out.

The girl further told police that near Sector 14, an individual came to help her out, but the accused threatened him too. Finally, the accused stopped following her when she reached her residential area.

"There are numerous CCTV cameras installed on the way the girl has been followed. We are trying to identify the vehicle number from those footages," said a police official.