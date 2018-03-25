Stalked daily, Delhi class 12 girl hangs herself

Unable to take the daily harassment and stalking, a Class 12 allegedly hanged herself in Outer Delhi's Alipur area. She left behind a suicide note saying that a man from the area would stalk her, and she couldn't take it anymore.

The police have identified the accused as Mayank, who has been absconding since the incident.

"In the note," said a senior police officer, "the girl stated that she was under immense mental pressure as boys would follow her where ever she went. She said she was done living this kind of life, blaming the mentality of Delhi in general. "