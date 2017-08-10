Speeding truck kills two youth, injures one in Chhatarpur

Two young men were crushed to death by a speeding truck in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Sunday night. Police said that the truck first rammed into a cab, injured its driver, and then went on to hit a motorcycle on which the two men were riding, leaving them dead on the spot. The truck driver is absconding.

The deceased were identified as Umesh and Sanjay, both 25-year-old residents of Sultanpur area. According to the police, the accident took place late at night when the duo were returning home from Chhatarpur.

"According to witnesses, the driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle and first rammed into a car near Nanda Hospital and then hit a bike before crashing into the divider," said a senior police officer.