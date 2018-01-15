Speak up Delhi: Traders say authorities’ ruthless sealing drive leaves them helpless

The sealing scare has come back to haunt traders and small-time businessmen in the national capital, as the municipal corporations sealed a number of popular eateries and shops in posh localities and other areas. The crackdown is on “illegal” constructions and “misuse” of residential property or agricultural land for commercial use. The drive is to continue in the capital till the Supreme Court hears the matter, even as traders fearsome of the drive are approaching political parties and local leaders to get some relief.

The traders believe that authorities should serve them a notice before sealing the place.

“If the municipal corporations have been allowing us to run our businesses here, then they must have given prior notices to us before forcing us to shut shop. How will the small time traders run their families, who are dependent on their only source of income?” asked Rajesh Gupta, who used to run a dry-cleaning unit in northwest Delhi’s Rohini.

The Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee had asked the corporations to provide legal units/kiosks/shops to rehabilitate the businesses.

“The corporations will take ages to provide us with so-called legal units. If they had to run everything by rules, they would have done it in these years. How are we going to manage so far,” said, Ashish Sharma, a toys store owner in Chhattarpur.

The sealing drive, which had led to massive violence in 2007 after over 5,000 commercial establishments were locked down in the city for misuse of residential premises for business, was started again after the Supreme Court revived the Monitoring Committee that had ordered sealing of such units in 2006. The violence in 2007 had led to death of four persons triggering a breakdown of the law and order situation in the capital.

The three-member committee has directed the three municipal corporations of Delhi --- South, North and East --- to continue with the sealing drive and re-sealing of the shops from 2007.

Acting on orders of the committee, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) On December 22, 51 restaurants and shops in the upscale Defence Colony market for “illegal” constructions and not paying conversion charges, were sealed.

The drive was extended to stores and fancy showrooms having “illegally” added to their built up area in Chhattarpur where around 31 shops have been sealed mostly including those of marble traders on the main Bhati road. The civic body also sealed a farmhouse built on agricultural land being used as a wedding venue in the area.

The North civic body also re-sealed 243 shops in Rohini’s Rajapuri market, which were sealed in 2007.

Two reports submitted by the Committee on rampant illegal and unauthourised constructions and misuse of residential spaces for commercial purposes earlier this month had prompted the apex court to revive the body restoring its powers to seal such units.

The SC-appointed body has been asked to provide details of the ongoing sealing exercise on a web portal. The details of some of the properties sealed and the reason behind the action are expected to come up in public domain before 12 January, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter.

EXPERT SPEAK

“The action against such commercial establishments is crucial, as these are not only destroying the face of the capital but are not allowing planned growth. The civic agencies will have to see to provide adequate spaces to rehabilitate these businessmen. Illegal constructions cannot be supported. There are a large number of unauthourised buildings that have come up in areas of East Delhi, which are licking ticking time bombs and can come away like a pack of cards at the slightest tremors or an emergency situation.” —Bhure Lal, a former bureaucrat, chief of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) and member of Monitoring Committee

VOICES

“Some of the shops that have been sealed have are solely dependent on it for their livelihood. If authorities have suddenly realised that the guidelines are not being followed as per the master plan, they should pull up the civic officials too. It were the civic officials who turned a blind eye to the violations that have been happening for long. —Ranjan Bhatia

The sealing drive has hit businesses across the city. The civic bodies must rehabilitate these traders and owners by giving them an alternate space, which will any ways help them in planned growth.—Anu Bhatia

While the crackdown is crucial for the city, it is important that the nexus of builders also faces the heat and they are not left out of it —Rajesh Tanwar

The civic agencies have been hand-in-glove with those using residential spaces for commercial use. Now, when the crackdown is happening, it is only the people who are suffering.—Surinder Singh

The sealing drive instead of targetting small businesses only must go after the big builders who have constructed six-storeys on the river-bed in many parts of Delhi.—Maya Rawat

The Monitoring Committee must at least allow corporations to serve a 48 hours notice before sealing somebody’s source of income from where they earn their bread.—Sandeep Babbar

