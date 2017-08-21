Speak up Delhi: DMRC's poorly-lit parking lots pose grave safety risks for women

The Delhi metro has around 100 parking lots falling under different stations that are independently managed by private contractors. Operating on a bare-minimum space of around 1100 to 5500 sq metres, most of these parking areas provide a 24-hour facility. However, the users often end up grumbling about its poor maintenance, including poor illumination.

Around 15 of the total 100 parking areas remain packed through out the day. The rest have an occupancy of almost 90 to 95 per cent. However, it is often rued that on most occasions the place is occupied by non-commuters, adding to the existing woes of space crunch to accommodate more vehicles.

The parking charge at the major stations, especially near the heart of the city, mostly used by the non-Metro commuter, is also high. In a bid to ward off such users, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had increased the fare last year.

Meanwhile, with no security personnel in the vicinity, taking a promenade through the metro parking become a nightmare, mostly for the women. Many female commuters have also complained that these parking lots turn into drinking zones, especially after the sunset. The hooligans have a free-run if there is no patrolling. The anti-socials also take over the deserted and poorly-lit corners. Poor lighting, apart from the many impolite parking attendants, is another stone in the shoe.

Lack of cleanliness is another major blow to the eye of a passer-by. DNA speaks to many unhappy users of the DMRC parking lot. This is what the people, feeling hopeless, had to say.

...& ANALYSIS

The DMRC must closely scrutinise the contractors to whom it awards the parking lot contracts. Since the upkeep and maintenance is a vital issue, it is essential that the authority also imposes some penalty on them for laxity. With so many people including women, using these services every day, safety should also be a priority

IT’S AN EYESORE

Lack of cleanliness is a major disappointment for the locals and the regular commuters.

The walls of some of the stations are covered in ‘paan spits’, making it look ugly.

I have seen many Metro parking lots that emit foul smell and have too many beggars. On the contrary, there are ones that are also well maintained. The government must look into the day-to-day problems and make the facility more public-friendly.

—Sameeha Sharma, Kailash Colony

In my area, there Metro station area is very crowded. The inside of the station is clean, but the outer region is very dirty. I think the Metro property, which is the most important mode of transportation in Delhi, should be kept clean. The facilities such as parking areas need should have more space for the vehicles.

—Palak Bijral, Dwarka

Delhi ‘Metros are quite safe, but not the station areas or its vicinity. I know of an eve-teasing incident that took place in the parking area of a station. Also, during the evening I find people playing cards in the parking area and there is nobody to stop them.

—Sidak Chadha, Mayur Vihar

I travel by metro every day, I find it quite safe. The only problem in my area is its cleanliness. The washrooms in the stations need some attention and also the parking area around the station need to be cleaned.

—Kavleen Kour Kala, Noida

Most of the Metro stations have spit stains. The parking area is another big concern because I hardly get any space for my vehicle. The government must frame rules so that people abide by them.

—Arshiya Sindwani, Shalimar Bagh

The walls of the stations are covered with paan spits. The parking areas of most of the Metro stations do not have enough space. Parking my vehicle gets very difficult and also I have encountered people playing cards in the parking area.

—Ankita Arora, Patel Nagar

EXPERT SPEAK

The official spokesperson for DMRC said, “We give contracts for metro parking areas to private contractors. Maintenance and upkeep of parking lots are their responsibility. They are also liable to pay compensation in case of theft or damage to vehicles. While we have not received many complaints about the rogues in the area or the contractors misbehaving with women, we have taken strict action whenever such matter has been brought to our notice. We want the commuters to travel safely and also make the best use of the parking facility provided by us. We also monitor the parking areas very closely.”

—Himangshu Sarmah, DMRC spokesperson