Speak up Delhi: Defunct bus stops expose public transport’s dismal condition

Benches are in bad shape, routes are not displayed, and sometimes, even the buses don’t stop there

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus stops in Greater Kailash-1 are now used only by the adverstisers or those seeking to steal a quick nap in the middle of the day. Some of these defunct bus shelters have either not been upgraded in years or the buses do not stop there anymore.

Most of the bus stops had turned non-functional after the 2010 Commonwealth Games following the change in routes of many buses. Now the benches are all corroded or broken, while buses stop at make-shift stops metres away from them.

One of these, located opposite the Archana Cinema, once had modern infrastructure and still has a number of routes displayed on its board, but no DTC bus service is available for these routes from the stop. For those living in nearby colonies, no public transport system is available, except for auto-rickshaws.

In areas connecting outer Delhi, such as Khanpur, Alipur, Narela, and Bawana, among others, where a large population is dependent on the bus service, again, the bus stops are either defunct or non-existent.

According to a survey done by the traffic and transport experts, a bus stop is needed every 500 m, depending on the density of the population in the area. Moreover, experts are of the opinion that at present, even the functional bus shelters are not designed to be used by the disabled.

Then there are the bus stops but do not have displays of the bus routes. The survey had also recommended a digital display of information regarding the bus routes and the approximate time of arrival, with intervals. None of this has been taken to the people, so far.

The AAP government, which had promised a robust and modern transport system to people after it came to power, is yet to fulfill its promises.

While, at present, when the number of buses is few and the government is in the process of acquiring new buses, experts said it must also focus on making bus stands more accessible and disabled-friendly.

COMMUTERS LEFT TO SUFFER

There are 5,000 bus stops, out of these over 460 are being maintained by private contractors.

A recent government report said of these over 1100 do not have seating arrangement.

The bus stands in Noida City Centre are very shabby. One cannot really stand there for a long period, because of the odour. The government should take steps to make then more convenient for the public.

—Sajal Singhal, Noida

​Government collected Rs 3,902 crore as Swachh Bharat Cess in 2016. Still, our bus stands are untidy and home of many contagious diseases. Many bus stops don’t even have seats or lights. There are public-private partnership schemes, on paper, to improve the infrastructure of bus shelters. But, on ground, there is nothing.

—Ranjesh Singh, Gurgaon

In the current rainy season in Delhi, the bus stops are also used by people as a shelter to protect themselves. In the peak hours, the authorities should make sure that enough buses pass through crowded stands to accommodate all the people. The government must work on making stands more comfortable for commuters.

—Tanzeel Khan, Okhla

Bus stands are in a very poor condition. They don’t have proper lights. Bus stands are supposed to have proper electricity supply. Moreover, roofs are in a very bad condition. When it rains, it is difficult to stand in the bus stop. The government is supposed to provide a plastic covering in front of the bus stand to resist rain water. But you can’t find such plastic covering in any of the bus stands

—Sandeep Bali​, Mehrauli

I take a bus only when I am out of all options as in my area the stand has broken pillars and it is near a dumping area. I can’t wait for a long period at the bus stand because it is always dirty.

—Asmita Bhattacharya, Janakpuri

The bus stand in my area is very near to the sewage area, which makes it really inconvenient. Also, the stand is not in a good condition. I hope the government takes steps to reach out to the last stands.

—Sagan Bir, Dwarka

EXPERT SPEAK

“The recent study on optimal spacing of bus shelters, with a bus stop at every 500 meters, has not been put to work. It is crucial for a city like Delhi, with a large number of migrant population and those commuting from the fringes and satellite towns, that there be the basic infrastructure of bus shelters available. World-over, including places such as Singapore, the bus stops have digital display of routes and updated arrival timings. The bus stops are aligned with the curve of the pavement to make them disabled-friendly. All of this needs to be brought to work in the national Capital, which is growing every day. Besides, passengers too need to be disciplined to help establish the system.”

—PK Sarkar, head of transport planning, School of Planning and Architecture