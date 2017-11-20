Speak up Delhi: Breather for residents as govt rolls back parking fare hike

The Delhi government's decision to reserve its orders of a four-fold increase in parking fees due to heavy smog has residents heaving a sigh of relief.

Unwilling to pay the revised fares last week, many not only criticised the step taken by the government but also weighed their options while venturing out in the last 10 days. At the same time, some were even supportive of the idea, asserting that the step did a lot of good to the environment in view of the alarming pollution levels.

The government had decided to hike the parking fee to control pollution in the Capital. The decision was, however, reversed one week later when pollution levels dropped from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor'. The new rates seemed to achieve its objective of reducing the number of vehicles on the roads as car parking in last week reduced to half.

"There were around 12 cars a day last week while usually, the number of cars is around 35," said Prasun Kumar, an Akashvani parking attendant.

Meanwhile, implementing the new rates have come as a relief to the common man.

"Increasing the fare is an attack on the pocket of the common man as these are not measures that are of any help to the general public," said Dr Rajender Singla. "People had to pay these exorbitant charges even when they were only a minute late," he added.

"Some customers did not pay the money if they got few minutes late, but we did not have an option because of the automatic token, and thus we had to bear the extra charge," said Siddharth Kumar, Palika Bazar parking attendant.

The charges were also imposed on places where parking was free. Khan market, which provides free parking, last week faced four-fold charges on normal rates i.e. Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers.

VOICES

The increase in fare can be considered a smart step in curbing pollution and reducing its adverse impact on the environment. The need of the hour was to reduce pollution in any way and the fare hike fulfilled this purpose effectively. The number of cars in parking areas reduced by half and even showed the desired result on the streets.

—Sakshi Arora, Green Park

Taking such measures to reduce pollution may help for a short period of time. But, the Odd-Even scheme and hike in parking fare are just aggressive methods. When the level of pollution goes back to normal, the whole debate will be forgotten, and then new schemes will be introduced, making life difficult for people.

—Mahavir Saini, Chandni Chowk

The four-fold hike in the parking fare might have done little for the environment but it did a lot to the life of the public. First, the Odd-Even scheme and then hike in fare only shows that the onus is on the citizens to reduce pollution and work towards a permanent solution.

—Samiksha Bansal, Sikandarpur

Delhi obviously needs a solution, but a permanent one. Increasing parking charges merely creates chaos. The government should take steps to provide a permanent solution, something that can eventually become a part of their life. The Odd-Even scheme and increased fares have both been a troublesome step for the people of Delhi as well as for the outsiders.

—Parth Saxena, RK Puram

Increasing the fare was a good step. It reduced the number of vehicles plying for a week. What happens after that? Are we going to keep coming up with temporary solutions to the problem? The air quality is poor on most days of the year, and hiking the parking fare will not work as a solution. The government should use modern technology to tackle the problem of stubble burning and vehicular emission in the city.

—Bittu Sharma, Noida Sector 16

If the existing rules are implemented strictly for 12 months, then there is no need for such schemes. People in many parts of Delhi can move without helmet and seat belts while no strict action is taken against those riding triple seat. It only shows that people do what they want. Many vehicles plying are too old and they create three times the pollution.

—Sonia Bansal, Karol Bagh

The decision to hike the parking fee was a good decision, but it works only as a temporary solution. It certainly does pinch people's pocket and I am not sure how it proved effective in curbing pollution. The government should introduce permanent measures instead of just resorting to knee-jerk steps.

—Rajnish Gogia

I did not support the government decision to increase parking charges. Why burden the common man with extra charges? The government may have decided to discourage people from using their vehicles, but at what cost?

—Amit Singh