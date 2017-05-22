SPEAK UP: As Delhiites face water woes, DNA looks at Heritage sources of the elixir

There exist over 25 Baolis and eight water bodies, which if revived would resolve almost the entire water shortage problem

As the temperature rises, water shortage in many parts of the city becomes a major problem for the residents. Every year, people face water shortage and even get into a scuffle with the Haryana government which is bound to share water after a 1996 Supreme Court order. Delhi receives 60 per cent of the water shared by the Delhi Jal board from Haryana.

Despite the shortage, many heritage water bodies in Delhi that stand a chance for revival, remain neglected and have either dried up or contain stagnant water which are grounds for mosquito breeding.

There exist over 25 Baolis in Delhi and eight lakes/water bodies, which if revived would resolve almost the entire water shortage problem in the city. An attempt was made to revive the Gandhak ki Baoli and Rajo'n ki Baoli, the water was recharged, but it required more cleaning as it was not potable. The water lies stagnant now.

The Neela Hauz Lake, which was the source of drinking water for the locality near the Sanjay Van and Vasant Kunj area, and was once the breeding ground of a rare species of fish, has been 'revived' by the DDA after the local residents approached High Court, but the wetland still does not have enough to start supplying water.

Just cleaning the Baolis will not resolve the problem. They should clean the Baolis, trap the rainwater and direct it towards the Baolis so that the subsoil water is replenished. Only replenishing the subsoil would account for potable water from these. Also, the government should set-up small treatment plants at every 100 meters at places like Najafgarh Nallah, so that the water can be treated before it reaches the Yamuna, thus making it a little more potable

—Sohail Hashmi, Renowned Historian, and Cultural Activist

Baolis with water, that are not being used are slowly becoming a source of numerous health hazards. Baolis must be revived, but only if we have a strong plan to use this water. There might be a case, where we are not able to revive a Baoli. I would strongly recommend that such a structure be converted into an amphitheater or a place of public gathering. Regular visits and proper campaigns may help spread awareness about water problems

—Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, Heritage Activist and an expert on Baolis in Delhi

"Mehrauli is rich in heritage with a number of ancient Baolis and wells. One of the historic Baolis in the area Rajon Ki Baoli is a large place and if revived can be used to fetch domestic water supply. Also, in summers it's a place which could be used as a cooling arcade where people can sit and socialise."

—Sandeep Bali, president, RWA Mehrauli

"There is no water scarcity in our area as such. But sometimes when it gets suspended, things become really difficult for us as there are no natural water bodies in small towns."

—Mohita Khari, Amar Colony

"Sometimes it gets really difficult to meet the demand of water specially in the summers. We have to be dependent on local water containers and water vans," said

—Seema Devi, Tughlaqabad

"Reviving Baolis would help us resolve the water shortage problem as then we may have them be more or less self-sufficient and getting water from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can reduce."

—Manu Mathew, South Ex

"Water is a problem in my areas and in summers, it becomes a major issue. Even though we have a bore in our courtyard, the water has gone down as low as 250 feet and it is still not potable"

—Shobha Khetarpal, Shivaji Enclave, Rajouri Garden