South Korean actress supports girl child

Famous South Korean actress and model Baek Jin-Hee, who is currently on a three-day visit to Delhi rallying support for the cause of girl child empowerment and gender equality, would be interacting with girls from marginalised sections of society, motivating them about education, personal hygiene and self-dependence.

"It is a collective effort, and all of us should work together to alleviate the status of girls in the society. The fight for their empowerment, social justice and equality must not be limited to one nation only," the national award-winner said.

Sharing what prompted her to promote the cause in India, Hee narrated how a documentary about a small village girl employed with a fireworks factory, inspired her. "The girl lost her eyesight in an accident while working in the factory. In spite of the tragic incident, she did not lose hope and continued with her studies. The sheer grit and determination of the little girl motivated me, and I decided that I must do something for them in India," said the actress.

Hee is actively associated with different projects related to gender equality in South Korea under the Plan International Korea. She is also the ambassador for Because I am a Girl (BIAAG) campaign, a global initiative by Plan International to create a world that values girl's right, promotes her empowerment and ends injustice

"The issue remains the same by and large across the globe. I felt that I should use my celebrity status to take forward the message. We need to come together, and only then we will be able to make the world a better place for girls," she said while answering how different the plight of girls in India is from their counterparts back home.

Hee has been invited by the India chapter of Plan International that has been working with girls from disempowered sections, preventing dropping out from schools, spreading message of safe toilet practice etc.