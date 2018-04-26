South Delhi Municipal Corporation to develop vertical gardens on 12 flyovers

After the initiative of the Metro to go green vertically, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) announced that it will develop vertical gardens on a dozen flyovers, this year. The decision was taken during a meeting of senior officers on Wednesday.

The civic body plans to turn green 142 pillars on 12 flyovers, spaces under which were beautified by the corporation. The six flyovers which will be developed green in the first phase include – Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Sarai Kale Khan, Kalkaji, Nehru Place and Raja Garden.

"We have readied an action plan for developing vertical gardens in a phased manner. Only recycled water will be used on these. The development of a vertical garden has already been initiated at Savitri flyover," said South corporation mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The action plan is in accordance with the efforts of Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs to check air pollution, in particular, controlling dust pollution. Delhi generates over 131 tons of dust every day adding to the city's pollution woes, the mayor added.

"The project of vertical gardens is of paramount importance to the capital city choked with pollution. We are working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of greening Delhi," she said.

A variety of ferns, ficus species, ribbon grass and blade grass will adorn these vertical gardens. The SDMC is considering two holding structures for the project – one in which plastic pots are hung over plastic frames and another with a coco-pit-based medium for plants, with a bigger root system.

Sehrawat also pointed at the AAP government saying that most flyovers are under the Public Works Department (PWD).

