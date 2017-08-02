South Corporation to introduce nursery classes in 90 schools

The south civic body has been conducting trial classes since the last one year

In a first, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is all set to introduce nursery classes in 90 out of a total of 518 primary schools operating under it from the next academic session.

The schools working under the SDMC offer classes from Class I to V. "Getting a nursery seat is a very difficult task in Delhi. Parents have to run from pillar to post to get their children enrolled every year. So, we are going to introduce nursery classes in around 90 schools operating under SDMC initially," said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mayor, South Delhi.

"It will be a big relief for parents as now they will not have to admit their children in other schools for nursery class before enrolling them in SDMC schools," she added.

The south civic body has also been conducting trial classes since the last one year in a bid to get the hang of it. "We have also conducted several trial classes in the last one year to understand the working and requirements of nursery classes. After successful feedback, we have decided to introduce nursery in around 90 schools first and then extend it to all the schools of the corporation," Sehrawat said.

"We have also written to the Delhi government to provide us around 4,500 teachers for nursery classes," the mayor added.

The SDMC has been consistently taking efforts to improve the quality of education being offered in its schools. Last year, the south corporation started smart class facility in some of its schools in a bid make learning more interesting and tech savvy for students.

According to officials at the south corporation, it is also planning to introduce e-reading and learning facilities in its schools. "We are soon going to set up e-reading material library in our schools to provide meaningful education to children," a senior SDMC official said.