Soon, rehab policy for sex workers

Acting on several petitions filed for the rehabilitation of GB Road sex workers in Supreme Court (SC), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi to provide the Rehabilitation policy for victims of trafficking/sex workers and closure of kothas in Delhi's red light area.

"I have been filing the petitions since 2014 after a case where young girls from West Bengal were being lured to Delhi on the pretext of marriage," said petitioner Radhakanta Tripathy, Social activist and SC lawyer. "These brothels have several hiding places to keep these girls, including hollowed out almirahs," she added.

Delhi Police has been raiding brothels on GB Road, Delhi's infamous red light area for the past two two decades.

In 2012, the area was raided 23 times where 49 women were rescued. But the rescue of few women every year has not resolved the problem as thousands are trafficked across the country and many land up here.

In an earlier direction on August 11 to Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi, the NHRC asked for a report on the current status of the area.

During their enquiry the state government along with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) found eight girls from Brothel No. 70, who were then counseled. These women were later brought to the court where six of them were released as they were adults and keen to return. The other two were handed over to their fathers.

The Commission also received a report from the state government with inputs from which DCW, which indicates that several steps have been taken by the government in this matter.

Based on the report, the NHRC has sought that the sex workers be rehabilitated as per the government policy.