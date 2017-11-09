Smog in Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari steps in, orders water sprinkling on highways

In the wake smog-induced 'health emergency' in the Capital, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has ordered some tough measures to help reducing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The slew of measures include water sprinkling at all construction sites, covering of dumpers transporting construction waste including flyash, covering of exposed soil at the construction sites and adherence to air quality norms by all plants and machinery.

An official release stated that the roads and highways officials have been directed by the minister to inspect the construction sites regularly to ensure that all the pollution control measures are adhered to in a strict manner.

The roads minister also mentioned that a thorough research needs to be carried out to find the cause of the pollution.

He said, this year the smog has descended despite the ban on crackers and restrain on burning of crops, adding that the Road Transport and Highways Ministry will offer all help to carry out such a research.

The ministry has taken up a plethora of highway projects around Delhi NCR, including the Delhi-Meerut expressway and the eastern peripheral expressway surrounding Delhi.

The Haryana government is also constructing the western expressway or the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway slated to be inaugurated by March next year.

Both eastern and western peripheral expressways are aimed at halving Delhi traffic by diverting vehicles passing via the capital and thus bring down pollution significantly.