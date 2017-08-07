'Smart' highway part of Gurugram police's traffic decongestion plan

Elevated pathways will also be constructed for the benefit of the pedestrians

With an aim to minimise the number of accidents and the harassment faced by people due to traffic congestion, the Gurugram Police, in collaboration with Maruti, is preparing a comprehensive traffic decongestion plan.

Traffic congestion has become one of the major problems in the millennium city. The residents have been complaining about the related issues for years. The problems become even more severe during the peak rush hours.

For the initial implementation of the plan, three major areas have been identified — the area near the Huda City Centre Metro station, the National Highway 8 (NH8) stretch from Delhi to Rewari and the old Delhi-Gurugram Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gurugram, Simardeep Singh, said: "We have identified three major highly accident-prone zones. The plan has been partially implemented near the Huda City Centre. The stretch of road in front of the Huda City Centre Metro station has been made signal-free to avoid clogging."

"Moreover, there are two roundabouts near the station that form a Z-shaped stretch, which is mostly congested. As per the plan, that particular stretch of road will be made one-way for easy flow of traffic," he added.

The Gurugram Police and the Maruti have also decided to make the NH-8 from Delhi to Rewari an IT-enabled 'Smart' stretch. "By 'Smart' we mean that we will install numerous cameras, a number of Variable Message Screens (VMSs), and different signages and instruments to record speed data. All the official works are almost finished. We are only waiting for the approval from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," Singh said. The 45km stretch is extremely accident-prone.

The police have also sought reports on any gaps or medians on the NH-8 stretch so that the traffic plan can be framed accordingly. Elevated pedestrian pathways will also be constructed for the benefit of the pedestrians. The VMS will display important messages and real-time traffic updates. The cops have even identified some "black spots" on the basis of number of accidents, so that steps can be taken to avoid such mishaps.

The DCP said: " Old Delhi-Gurugram Road also faces a lot of congestion. We had a word with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials, so that they finish their work at the earliest and we can start implementing the plan there."