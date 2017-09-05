Slum women transform their lives with creativity

Conceptualised by a former teacher, organisation Pins and Needles has brought together women who now do hoop embroidery to eke out a living

In the 12 years that Sunita Rani had been married, there was hardly a day when one or the other part of her body was not aching. She had almost accepted the abuse and the depression as part of her life when Pins And Needles came to her rescue.

Conceptualised by 49-year-old Simran Preet Kaur five months ago, Pins and Needles has already brought together nearly 50 women from slums near Greater Kailash-I, who now do hoop embroidery to eke out a living. Women like Rani have finally found a way to be self reliant and break the torturous shackles of malignant patriarchy.

Talking to DNA, Kaur, who used to work as a teacher, said: "I used to see women around the market and near my house bickering about their husbands. A lot of them had perennial health issues and were often abused by their spouses. Some of them were even suffering from depression."

Initially, Kaur tried talking to these women but they were reluctant to learn anything. "They had the excuse that they were illiterate. It took me some time to convince them that picking up thread and needle doesn't require any special education," she said.

From a group of five in the beginning, the organisation has now grown to more than 50 members. They craft beautifully embroidered hoops that are then sold at a minimum price of Rs 300. All the money is given to the women.

Each hoop creation takes two days to complete and the price goes up depending on the work. Kaur said besides helping these women, the other objective of Pins and Needles was to conserve the dying craft form.

"I encourage my family and friends to gift these hoops on birthdays and anniversaries, instead of bouquets and so on," she said.

When queried if she has seen any change in the personalities of the women involved with the organisation, Kaur's response was a resounding 'Yes!' .