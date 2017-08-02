Sisodia writes to CAG, demands audit of DU colleges

The move came after Sisodia had received complaints of corruption against a few of the colleges

A day after the Delhi government stopped the funding of 28 colleges of Delhi University, the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to CAG demanding an audit of these colleges. The move came after Sisodia had received complaints of corruption against a few of the colleges.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, also posted a letter from BJP MP Udit Raj on his Twitter handle, complaining of "alleged irregularities" in appointments to government funded colleges.

"As a consequence of this seemingly deliberate and malafide delay, there have been no governing bodies in these colleges for the past 10 months. Therefore, there has been no financial or procedural oversight and monitoring of these colleges," Sisodia wrote in his letter to CAG.

While 12 out of 28 colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government, the remaining 16 receive only five percent of their grants from it. The fully-funded colleges include: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agarsen College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Bhagini Nivedita College.

"28 colleges need CAG audit as there are complaints of corruption; with no Governing Bodies for 10 months, there's been no oversight," Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

"It seems governing bodies have not been formed so that corruption and irregularities can go on. Public money cannot be wasted like this", he added

Sisodia on Monday took to the social media and announced his decision. "Hv ordered Fin Dept to stop funding for Delhi gov funded 28 DU colleges, as DU not willing to form governing bodies for last 10 months," he tweeted.

The Delhi University (DU) teachers, on the other hand, have written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, urging him to complete the GB formation process so that students do not suffer due to funds freeze.

FAQs

What is the college's governing body?

A college's governing body comprises 15 members, out of which five are nominated by the state government. The body is responsible for taking several administrative decisions.

Which colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government?

Out of the 28 colleges, Maharaja Agrasen College, BR Ambedkar College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College etc are wholly funded by the Delhi government.

Which colleges are partially funded by the Delhi government?

The College of Vocational Studies, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Motilal Nehru College, Aurobindo College, Kalindi College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College are among those partially funded by the state.

