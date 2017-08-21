Siblings go missing after getting scolded

Two children reportedly went missing while on their way to the tuition class in the Vaishali area of Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. Siblings Tina, 12, and Aniket, 14, had left home for tuition around 4 pm, their mother Shreya Roy said.

"They usually return by 5.30pm. When they didn't return by 6pm, I called their tuition teacher. She told me that they did not come for the class," she said. A shocked Shreya then immediately started looking for them in the locality. She had scolded them in the morning and thought that they might be hiding in the vicinity to get back at her.

"Their school had a parent-teacher meeting on Saturday, but they didn't inform me. I came to know about the meet from someone else. Their performance was also not good, so I shouted at them for not studying. I am worried that this might have led them to disappear," she said.

When the children could not be located after 2-3 hours of search, a missing FIR was lodged. "We are trying to trace the children. The family has said they do not suspect anyone," Circle Officer (Indirapuram) Rajesh Kumar said.