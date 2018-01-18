Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Delhi
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Shot by constable, ASI succumbs in Greater Noida

DNA


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 18 January 2018 6:55 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly shot at by a constable following a heated argument at their group camp in Ecotech-3 village, Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. Police have arrested the accused CRPF constable.

 
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Rai,177 battalion Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Rai was leading the charge while practicing at the base camp when he was shot by constable Sanjeev Kumar.

 
"The incident took place at around 10 am when Rai had a heated argument with Kumar. Later, Kumar shot Rai from his rifle," said a senior police official.

 
Rai was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed while Kumar was arrested.

 
"Rai had a deep bullet wound around his chest and was rushed to the hospital by his fellows. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the evening. Kumar was arrested from the spot," the police officer added.

 
Police have booked Kumar under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the case.

 
"We are unknown of the real cause of the incident as to what made the constable fire at Rai. We have recovered the rifle used to commit the crime from the spot," said a senior police officer.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story