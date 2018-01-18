Shot by constable, ASI succumbs in Greater Noida

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly shot at by a constable following a heated argument at their group camp in Ecotech-3 village, Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. Police have arrested the accused CRPF constable.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Rai,177 battalion Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Rai was leading the charge while practicing at the base camp when he was shot by constable Sanjeev Kumar.

"The incident took place at around 10 am when Rai had a heated argument with Kumar. Later, Kumar shot Rai from his rifle," said a senior police official.

Rai was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed while Kumar was arrested.

"Rai had a deep bullet wound around his chest and was rushed to the hospital by his fellows. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the evening. Kumar was arrested from the spot," the police officer added.

Police have booked Kumar under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the case.

"We are unknown of the real cause of the incident as to what made the constable fire at Rai. We have recovered the rifle used to commit the crime from the spot," said a senior police officer.