Shortage of funds delays Signature Bridge project

After many missed deadlines the long-pending Signature Bridge in the national capital has hit another roadblock with the contractor citing 'shortage of funds' as the reason for delaying construction work.

The Delhi Toursim minister Rajendra Pal Gautum, having newly taken charge of the department, on Wednesday inspected the bridge, which has been under construction for a decade.

The contractor has asked the Delhi government to release Rs 250 crores and a time period of eight months to complete the project. The deadline to complete the project is December 31 2017.

The Tourism Minister, said, "The chief project manager told me that 92% of the work is complete while the rest will take time, as they have run into a financial crunch. I have made it clear that the deadline should not be breached this time. Also, I have asked for the complete report of the Bridge to study the financial requirements."

The minister added that though the work has been slowed down, he has written to Delhi Chief Secretary for fast-tracking the work.

The ambitious Delhi government project located in Wazirabad to connect the north and east Delhi has not seen light of the day. The bridge being constructed under the Delhi Tourism department, besides improving connectivity will also emerge as a major tourist spot.

The Rs 1500 crore project was proposed by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2004 and received a nod to start work in 2007. Initially, it was to be ready for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The initial cost was pegged at Rs 887 crore, which later escalated to Rs 1,131 crore in 2010 and to Rs 1,594 crore in 2015. Now, the cost has further escalated by Rs 456 crore.

The AAP government was told to take charge of the bridged by the Lieutenant Governor in 2015.