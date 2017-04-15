Shop worker attacked with knife as cops stand by, watch

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in one of the shops

A 35-year-old man had to pay the price for a fight between two shop-owners in the Malviya Nagar market, when he was attacked with a knife earlier this month. Shockingly, the policemen present on the spot stood as mute spectators while the victim, Jairam, was being attacked and did not even rush him to the hospital. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in one of the shops.

Jairam has been working at a pan shop run by Rama Shankar Gupta, 45, a resident of DDA flats, for the last 13 years. Gupta has been running the shop for the last 30 years. He was present at the shop when the incident took place.

Nearly a year ago, an adjacent shop owned by one Ramesh opened. Things were cordial for the first few months but later, Ramesh started bickering about the items that Gupta used to hang outside his shop, such as chips and biscuits.

"His behaviour changed. He would often threaten my son and me. I complained to the police over 50 times, wrote letters, and went to the police stations, but no help was given," Gupta said.

Then on April 9, when Ramesh started throwing things hanging outside Gupta's shop yet again, the latter's employee, Jairam, intervened. This led to an argument and the police were informed. A police team was on the spot when Ramesh attacked Jairam with a knife. Instead of taking the victim to hospital, however, the cops were busy with their phones, Gupta alleged.

"We had to take Jairam to hospital in an autorickshaw. He is recovering now but what if something had happened to him," Gupta said.

He added that he was taken to the police station and made to wait for a long time while the police took his phone. A case of attempt to murder has also not been registered till now, Gupta said. He has now moved the court for registration of a case.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said: "Owners of the shops have been fighting over a two-feet space between the two shops. Goods kept in that space by both of them were seized on April 7. Local police had to make preventive arrests of agressive members from both sides -- Ramesh, his father Yogeshwar, and Gupta. Two cases have also been registered on the basis of complaints from the two parties."