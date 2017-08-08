Sewer deaths: For victims' sisters, Rakshabandhan is blighted forever

This year, Rakshabandhan has come as a cruel reminder of the tragedy that has befallen the families of Mohan and Joginder, who were among the three labourers who suffocated to death on Sunday, after inhaling poisonous fumes in a sewer in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

The men had no safety equipment or protective gear, just like the four sanitation labourers, who had died in a similar fashion less than a month ago in south Delhi's Ghitorni.

Mohan's inconsolable sister Sonia, who had come to AIIMS to collect his body, said: "We had been planning to celebrate Rakshabandhan at our parents' house. Then we heard about his demise. Every body is in a state of shock. He has left behind a wife and a child. Who will take care of them now?"

At the same time, Joginder's bed-ridden sister Brahmawati cannot believe that he is no more. His brother said: "Both of them were very close to each other since childhood. For some time now, Brahmwati has been ill and bed-ridden. Joginder used to visit her regularly and was taking care of her treatment. She has not eaten anything since Sunday."

The three labourers, Joginder, Annu, and Mohan were killed while another one is battling for his life after inhaling poisonous gases in a manhole in Lajpat Nagar. Accordingly, a case under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police.

Last month, four men had lost their lives after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in south Delhi's Ghitorni area. The incident took place when the men got in to clean a tank. They were pulled out in an unconscious state by the fire department personnel after an hour-long operation.