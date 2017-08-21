Sewer deaths: Delhi govt to train workers

The government will also prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure that such cases are not repeated in future

Finally, taking notice of the frequent cases wherein sanitation workers suffocated to death while working, the Delhi government has decided to properly train all the people involved in cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. The government will also prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure that such cases are not repeated in future.

"We will identify the people involved in these activities and train them. Even contractual workers will be trained in how to perform the activity properly,"a senior Delhi government official said.

"The notification in this regard will be issued in one or two days. The workers under all the agencies will be asked to participate in the training,"the official added.

In addition, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting will be held on Tuesday and all Delhi Jal Board (DJB) executive engineers and other officials have been directed to attend it.

Earlier this month, three sanitation workers, who were manually cleaning a sewer line maintained by the DJB in Lajpat Nagar, had died after inhaling poisonous gases. The incident was reported three weeks after the death of four men, who had gone to clean a septic tank in south Delhi's Ghitorni.

In the latest such unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old sanitation worker died while three others had to be admitted to hospital in a critical condition on Sunday, after they got into a sewer at a government hospital to clean it. This is the 10 such death in the national Capital since July.

Section 7 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, states that no person, local authority, or any agency shall engage or employ, either directly or indirectly, any person for hazardous cleaning of a sewer or a septic tank.

DEATH PITS