SDMC on alert mode to tackle vector-borne diseases

As a part of awareness campaign against the spread of vector borne diseases, South Delhi Municipal Corporation will be organising a community sensitization programme at SPM Civic Center, today. SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat will preside the programme. The event will be attended by local councilors and members of various Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs).

The municipal corporations of Delhi have already reported nearly 113 cases of malaria this season. A total of 149 chikungunya cases have also been recorded. This is higher than the number of malaria cases recorded during the same period in previous years.

A total of 97 cases of dengue had been reported from various hospitals of Delhi till June 24. On the other hand, the number of dengue cases reported in Delhi was 28 in 2016, 17 in 2015, and 12 in 2014 during the same period.

Recent progress against the mosquito-borne disease has been dramatic and numbers falling ill have been significantly reduced, but it still kills more than 4.2 lakh people each year across the country, once stated the World Health Organisation in a statement.