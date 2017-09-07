SDMC mayor visits villages to plan makeover

In a bid to outline a comprehensive action plan for overall development of villages in outer Delhi, mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Kamaljeet Sehrawat, on Wednesday, visited four villages in the area to assess the amenities available. Villages falling under the Najafgarh Zone include — Ghumenhera, Pandvala Kalan, Dariyapur and Rawta.

Sehrawat said SDMC has kept rural development a foremost priority and sufficient funds would be provided.

The mayor first visited Ghumenhera village and interacted with the villagers to understand their difficulties. The youth of the village has not been able to excel in sports because of lack of facilities and infrastructure like a sports and training complex. Sehrawat asked the Education Department to set up a sports complex over an area of 9 acres. Also, she instructed the department to lay advanced running tracks in the complex to enable the youth to train to become athletes.

"Youth in the villages have the capability to compete in sports. This complex will cater to a cluster of five, six villages and all modern sports equipment will be made available to make it a center of excellence in the field of sports," said Sehrawat.

A surprise check of a dispensary in Rawta Village was conducted by the Mayor, after which she instructed the concerned officers to bring improvement in the services and ensure their cleanliness. She also visited primary schools at Pandwala Kalan and Dariyapur villages and instructed the Education Department to keep a check on the maintenance and needs of upgrade in infrastructure. While interacting with students, she encouraged them to concentrate on their education. The Engineering Department was told to repair the nallah near Ghumenhera Village.