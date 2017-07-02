SDMC makes construction of toilets at petrol pumps a must

After restaurants, petrol pumps in south Delhi will now be having public toilets in their premises. In its bid to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has asked petrol pumps in its jurisdiction, which do not have toilet facilities, to get them constructed by July 15.

Currently, there are 551 public toilets and another 353 community toilets providing free usage to people. Apart from this, SDMC had facilitated free usage of toilets in hotels and restaurants across its jurisdiction. However, this facility is limited to women and children only.

"After this move, the number of public toilets will increase from 904 to 1,054. More than 150 petrol pumps will have this facility in the next two weeks," said an SDMC official.

A dedicated officer will monitor the entire process. A set of guidelines have been issued to make the facilities available within the stipulated period.

"The toilets at the petrol pumps must remain clean and well maintained and open for the general public during that duration for which the petrol pumps are open. Furthermore, water supply at the toilets should be ensured," said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mayor, SDMC

Meanwhile, the municipal body will make the condition of a functional toilet at petrol pump mandatory for issuance of the municipal licence. "Strict action will be taken against those who will not adhere to the guidelines," Sehrawat added.

The decision of allowing women and children to use toilets in hotels and restaurants in south Delhi was later followed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, too.