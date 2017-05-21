Schoolchildren help cops maintain traffic regulations

The camp concluded on Saturday, and few of the students were selected to assist traffic policemen in traffic regulation using hand signals.

For 14-year-old Kanishka Koundal it was a moment of pride when she was asked to regulate traffic movement in Lutyen's Delhi Vijay Chowk area. The Delhi Police had organised a five-day Road Safety Awareness Summer Camp for students in order to sensitize them about road safety and traffic management.

The camp concluded on Saturday, and few of the students were selected to assist traffic policemen in traffic regulation using hand signals. Koundal, a student of Bharti Model School in Nawada, attended the camp and was one of the students who got to regulate traffic.

"It was a wonderful experience. I was using hand signals to stop the cars and regulate traffic movement. I came back home and shared the road safety measures with my father who drives. Now, I will make sure that people around me also follow these rules," she said proudly.

Koundal was just one of the many students from Class 8 to 12 who were selected to assist traffic cops at selected intersections in the Capital. These intersections included Vijay Chowk, C-Hexagon and Tilak Marg on Saturday. Students were holding placards and distributed pamphlets to commuters in order to make them literate about road safety as well.

"There were certain things which even my family members were not aware of, like the ISI mark on helmets. I also made the public aware about triple riding and how unnecessary honking disturbs people. It was a good learning experience. I feel like a more responsible citizen now," said Sakshi Gupta, 12, a class 8 student of NC Jindal Public school.

Speaking about the endeavour, Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Delhi Police said, "The enthusiastic response of children is deeply appreciated. I hope that during the Summer Camp, children not only learned to respect for each other as commuters and develop a culture of respect, but also become our ambassadors of road safety for their friends, parents and families."

Patnaik added that by being active participants, students also learned to appreciate the hard work put in by traffic police and the problems of traffic management.

"I hope they will learn to respond appropriately as road users and encourage others also to be a part of road safety movement of Delhi Traffic Police," he said.

