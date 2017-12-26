Samajwadi Party workers protest at station, slam PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking credit

Nearly 200 workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) stormed into the Botanical Garden Metro station in Noida on Monday and boarded a train as a mark of protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking all the credit for the newly inaugurated Magenta Line. The line was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nearly a 100 SP workers led by party leader Surendra Singh Nagar reached the Metro station in the evening to stage the protest. They alleged that the work on the project was started by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, but the PM and the present CM were taking credit for it.

"We travelled by Metro train to Kalindi Kunj and returned and told people that the Magenta Line was started by the SP government. Instead taking full credit, the current government should have praised Yadav for the gift of Metro that he gave to the people," Nagar said.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi Metro Magenta Line, which connects Noida to Kalkaji Temple. The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who made his maiden visit to Noida and broke the much-hyped "jinx"of CMs not visiting the district.