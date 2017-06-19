Sale of used products saving environment: Report

Are you hooked on to websites selling used products or one of those who don't discard but resell? If the latest report by the Centre for Environment Education (CCE) is to be believed, you are doing a massive service for our planet and the humanity by reducing your carbon footprint.

The latest CCE report has revealed that online transactions for used products prevented a whopping 6.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide — equivalent to CO2 emitted annually by half of Delhi's transport sector — from being released into the atmosphere. This amount of the greenhouse gas is also equal to the CO2 emissions curbed by the Delhi Metro in 12.5 years.

Right from something as big as a car to a small item such as a book, every used merchandise sold or bought makes Earth a greener place. For instance, buying a car on an e-commerce platform, such as OLX, reduced 2,013 kg of carbon footprint. The buyers of a second-hand refrigerator helped reduce 389.7 kg of carbon footprint.

Minimum contribution towards this came from t-shirts and books. While a resold t-shirt meant 1.31 kg less CO2 being emitted, a hardbound book weighing 1,000 g meant 2.322 kg less of the polluting gas.

According to the CCE data, television, computers, laptops, mobile phones, and cameras also played a significant role in curtailing pollution. For instance, a second-hand television brought down 504 kg of CO2 , and reselling computers and laptops meant 339 kg and 373 kg less CO2, respectively.

Speaking about the report, CEE Director Kartikeya V Sarabhai said: "We must realise how nature works in a cyclical manner, with no waste. Sharing and reusing is a step in the direction of building a sustainable society. A lot of players in the market are providing a platform for that."

Meanwhile, OLX India CEO Amarjit Singh Batra said: "Environment is not the first thing that people worry about because the ill-effects of environmental degradation and pollution are not immediately evident. Buying and selling pre-owned products is an easy way to reduce our carbon footprint and leave a healthier planet for our children."

IMPRESSIVE DATA