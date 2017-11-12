Ryan school murder: Father alleges CBI torturing son

The father of the 16-year old juvenile accused in the Ryan school murder alleged that his son was tortured by the officers of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was being framed in the murder of 7-year-old Pradyumn.

The father of the juvenile said that his child was innocent and was being framed by the investigating agency after a Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the 16-year to the Faridabad juvenile home till November 22, 2017.

"My son is innocent and is being framed by the CBI. You think a 16-year-old can murder someone and sit normally at home and behave normally for two months without anyone knowing about what he has done," said the father of the child.

He stated that they have been cooperating with the officials during the investigation. They had reached our house at 11.20 am.

During their raid, the CBI officers took his shoes, books, bag and hard disk along with them. Even after they apprehended him, I was only allowed to meet my son for two minutes. He told me that he had not killed anyone. I appeal to the media persons also to show the truth," added the father.

As some section of the media speculated about the juvenile accused being a part of the blue whale challenge, the father rubbished such claims and said that his son was neither a part nor playing the blue whale challenge.

"CBI officials wanted him to be sent to the juvenile home in Delhi but we fought against that because as per the jurisdiction he should be sent to the Faridabad juvenile home. The court will hear the matter on November 22, 2017," said Sandeep Aneja, the lawyer of the accused