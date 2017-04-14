Ryan International child death case:15 months on, charge sheet yet to be filed

Ramheet Meena, the father of 6-year-old Devansh Kakrora who was found dead in one of South Delhi’s top school — Ryan International — has once again knocked the doors of the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry in his son’s death alleging that there has been no progress in the investigation.

Taking note of the petition, Justice AK Pathak on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi government and the city police to file a reply within four weeks on the issue.

Meena alleges that even after one year and three months of the incident, the police are going soft on the accused and trying to shield the school principal and other authorities.

The petition alleges that there is no progress in the investigation and even the charge sheet remains to be filed. It also said that the police are trying to prove that the child himself went to the place where the incident took place and drowned in the water tank, although he had been taking swimming lessons from the school for the last one year. “We want clarificationon how my son reached the spot. It has been one year and three months since, but no conclusion has been reached. Neither the charge sheet nor the closure report has been filed. A magisterial inquiry conducted on the directions of the Delhi government also pointed at ‘serious lapses on the part of the school authorities’ ,” Meena said.

Advocate Aditya Agarwal appearing for the petitioner said that they were compelled to approach the court again due to the lackadaisical attitude of the police. “Earlier, we had filed a petition in the High Court demanding CBI investigation, but the court was convinced about the investigation conducted and so the petition was disposed. But, it’s been more than a year and the police have done nothing,” said Agarwal.

The parents of the minor still struggle to hold back their tears; they have even changed their house to keep the memories of their son from haunting them. “We left our own house and have been staying in a rented house in Chhattarpur, because everything in that house reminded us of him,” Meena said.