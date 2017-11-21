Ryan case: No bail relief for held conductor yet

The school bus conductor arrested by the Haryana Police on charges of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, wasn't given any relief by the Gurugram court on Monday. The court reserved the order on the bail plea of Ashok Kumar for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted the DNA sample report on Monday. According to the report, the blood samples recovered by the police from Kumar's shirt did not match with the child. The agency has stated that the probe was underway and no one could be given a clean chit.

The hearing at the Gurugram court began by noon and the order for bail was reserved for 3pm on Tuesday. Kumar's lawyer Mohit Verma said he has undergone immense emotional and mental turmoil.

"Not just him, the entire family has been facing this. In nearly two weeks, we will be completing three months of the case, and if the investigating agency does not submit a challan in connection with the case, then by default my client will have a right to bail," Verma said.

He further said the forensics and the DNA reports state that the blood on Kumar's shirt did not match with that of the child. "The scientific evidence doesn't support the police theory. Moreover, the CBI has not submitted any form of evidence against Kumar, so far," he added..

Meanwhile, Pradyuman's father's lawyer again raised the issue of jurisdiction and mentioned that the case should be dealt in the Panchkula court. It may be recalled that during the previous hearing, he had stated the same but the court had refused the request.

Pradyuman, a Class II student, was found dead inside a washroom of the Ryan International School in Gurugram on September 8.

Within 24 hours, the police had declared Kumar as the accused and had even claimed to have solved the case, which sparked anger and protests in the area.

