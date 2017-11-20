Ryan case: CBI doubts 'exam delay' theory as accused good in studies

The accused had revealed that he killed Pradyuman to"postpone the examination and the parents-teacher meeting"

While probing the Ryan murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started questioning its own theory that the accused, a Class XI student of the Ryan International School, killed seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur so that the exams could be postponed. The agency has doubts about this line of investigation as the accused has an excellent academic record.

Earlier, the agency had said that during the interrogation, the accused had revealed that he killed Pradyuman to"postpone the examination and the parents-teacher meeting".

Sources said the suspect, who was actually a good student, had no reason to fear the examination."The motive behind the murder is not completely convincing," a senior CBI officer said.

The investigators are now trying to ascertain whether the accused was the only person involved or anybody else was also there."Buying a knife, randomly picking a junior student, and slitting his throat in the school premises is just unconvincing," said a senior officer, adding that the deceased might have witnessed something objectionable, which eventually led to his murder.

"The motive looks like a smokescreen. The real motive is something else,"the officer added.

Meanwhile, the CBI has rejected the Haryana police's investigation, which pointed at school bus conductor Ashok Kumar as the accused. CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma has ordered a probe into the destruction of evidence by four police officers, including the Superintendent of Police working with the Haryana government.

Also, the agency sleuths have collected the call details records of all four police officers and are trying to piece together the way the evidences in the case were destroyed and new evidences were planted to frame the bus conductor.

The agency, however, has remained silent on Kumar's bail application. The matter will be heard in a Gurugram court on Monday.

Surprisingly, last week, Pradyuman's father Barun Thakur, through his counsel Sushil K Tekriwal, also opposed the bus conductor's bail plea, saying that since the CBI had not given him a clean chit, he should not be given bail

'NO REASON TO FEAR'

Sources said the suspect, who was actually a good student, had no reason to fear the examination

The investigators are now trying to ascertain whether the accused was the only person involved or anybody else was also there.

Also, the agency sleuths have collected the call details records of all four police officers.