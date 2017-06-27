Rs 6,000 crore needed to buy land for Jewar airport

The farmers, meanwhile, have made it clear that only a handsome deal will convince them to part with their land

The Jewar international airport project, which recently received the aviation ministry's approval, has many more hurdles to clear before it becomes a reality. According to sources, to kick off Phase I, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) needs to buy land in as many as nine villages and would need Rs 6,000 crore, along with additional staffers, for the purpose. The farmers, meanwhile, have made it clear that only a handsome deal will convince them to part with their land.

It is pertinent to mention here that acquiring land from farmers and providing funding for the projects are the two main tasks of YEIDA. Explaining further, Authority Chairman Prabhat Kumar said: "In all, 5,000 hectares of land is required for the project. In fact, as much as 3,000 hectares is required just for the four runways. In Phase I, only one hectare of land is required for one runway. The land has already been earmarked and soon, we will start the process of buying it from the farmers."

When queried about the unrest among farmers, he said the airport project will help them get a better life. "I am confident that the farmers will happily become a part of creating history. They also are stake-holders in the development of the region and the state," Kumar said.

YEIDA Additional CEO AN Upadhyay said nine villages — Mukeempur, Siwara, Kishorepur, Banwaripur, Rohi, Ramner, Nagla Ganeshi, Nagla Foolkha, Nagla Shareefkha, and Nagla Cheetar — have been earmarked for Phase I of the project.

The Authority will have to conduct an intensive drive to buy the land and re-settle farmers. It is estimated that Rs 6,000 crore would be required for the deals. The Authority has also written a letter to the state government, demanding additional manpower to complete the lengthy process of buying land.

In addition, YEIDA has to select a company for the construction of the airport. The project will be developed based on the public–private partnership (PPP) model.

"We do not have any problem in giving the land for the project, provided that the government offers us a handsome deal and ensures that the farmers in these nine villages are resettled properly," TC Sharma, a farmer in Banwaripur village, said.

YET TO SHORTLIST