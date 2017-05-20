Rohini robbery: Rs 19 lakh looted, guard shot

The ATM cash van guard was shot in his face in public view as he tried resisting the robbers

There was mayhem on the streets of Rohini in outer Delhi when a group of armed men on bikes rained bullets at a cash van guard and fled with bags full of cash estimated to be around Rs 19 lakh. The incident generated fear among the general public and the guard, who was shot in public view, was rushed to a hospital amid chaos. His condition remained critical till late Friday night.

The injured has been identified as Naveen, 31. According to the police, the incident took place around 2:25 pm, when the cash van arrived at a Union Bank ATM in Rohini Sector 24, to refill the teller machine. Locals and witnesses told police that when the employees of the security company alighted from the cash van and headed towards the ATM, two bike-borne men arrived at the spot, armed.

“Seeing guards both at the ATM and near the cash van, the duo threw chilly powder at the guards’ face first.”

“As the armed guards temporarily lost their focus, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and aimed it at the cash van guard, while the other started taking out the cash bags from the van. When the cash van guard resisted and took out his gun, the accused shot him in his face. The guard collapsed, bleeding profusely and the duo fled with the cash,” said a senior police officer.

“The guard is not in the position to give a statement. He has gunshot injury on his face and is in a critical state at present. We have approached the bank to know exactly how much cash was there in the van and what amount did the assailants manage to escape with,” the officer said.

DCP Rohini, Rishi Pal, said the security guard of the cash van also fired two rounds at the robbers. “The robbers snatched the bag which had about Rs 19 lakhs. Six special teams have been constituted to investigate the case,” he said.

Police are scanning CCTV footages from the vicinity to identify the accused or be able to trace the two wheeler used by them to commit the crime. A crime and forensics team also visited the spot and a case of robbery, attempt to murder, and others under relevant sections of Arms Act have been registered.

“Former employees of the security company that was carrying the cash are also being interrogated. Involvement of a person known to the guard cannot be ruled out at this stage. The matter is being probed from all possible angles.

Analysis

The ‘bike-borne’ menace has been escalating for a while now. Whether it has been purse snatching or eve-teasing or even armed robbery, Delhi’s biker gangs are becoming more of a threat to law and order, especially as fake number plates and the use of helmets have made it difficult to identify the accused. More innovative measures need to be implemented by the authorities to curb such incidents.