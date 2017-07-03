Robber held for striking at many marriages

Rs 4 lakh cash, two gold rings, four pairs of gold earrings, a gold coin, 10 silver coins, silver jewellery and other valuables were recovered from him

A 32-year-old man was arrested was arrested for carrying out thefts at marriage functions in South-West Delhi's Kapashera area. He was arrested from his rented accommodation in Pochanpur, and Rs 4 lakh cash, two gold rings, four pairs of gold earrings, a gold coin, 10 silver coins, silver jewellery and other valuables were recovered from him.

"Raka told us that he worked for a gang involved in bag lifting from marriage functions held at farm houses and banquet halls. In his interrogation he revealed that minors between 9-15 years of age are auctioned in his area on the basis of the kid's intelligence and potential. There are times when the bid crosses Rs 10 lakh," said DCP, South-West, Surendra Kumar.