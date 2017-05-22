Road rage: Man guns down doctor in Gurugram

Accused accidentally shoots his own brother as well, leaves him at a hospital before fleeing from the spot

In a shocking road rage incident on Saturday, a man gunned down a doctor in Gurugram, while shooting at his own brother as well.

Vikas, the brother of the accused, was learning to drive in an SUV, while the doctor, Mahavir Yadav, 45, and his brother-in-law were on their way to survey a plot, which they were interested in buying, in the Farukhnagar area. The two were on a bike.

Vikas accidentally hit the bike after which an argument broke out between him and Yadav. Vikas then called his elder brother Ravi, who arrived at the spot a few minutes later.

A fight broke out and Ravi started hitting Yadav. He then fired four rounds at the doctor, killing him on the spot. When Vikas tried to stop his brother, he, too, was accidentally hit. Ravi and Vikas then fled from the spot. The accused left his brother at a hospital and fled from there as well.

Meanwhile, Yadav's brother-in-law called the police control room and the doctor was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

During the initial investigation, police found that Ravi has a criminal record against him in Sonipat. "We are probing the matter. The accused has been identified and will be nabbed soon," a senior police officer said.