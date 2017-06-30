Rithala Metro Station: Don't believe rumours on social media, it's just a mock drill

On Friday, there was panic on Twitter with images doing the rounds which purportedly showed people lying on the ground, supposedly hurt. Several handles on Twitter claimed that people have been electrified. However, an official communication suggests that it is just a mock a drill organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (North-West) Office of the District Magistrate (North-West).

A notice from the office read, "It is to inform you that the state level mock drill is scheduled to be held on 30/06/2017 at 5 locations of District North-West at one time."

Here are the complete list of locations where drills are going to be carried out including the Rithala Metro Station.