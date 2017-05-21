Revolution ‘imposed’ on Adivasis by Maoists, intellectuals: ex-Bastar IG

Nearly three months after he was told to go on leave and was then shifted out following allegations of human rights violations, former Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on Saturday claimed “intellectuals” sitting in Raipur and Delhi had imposed the “revolution” on innocent adivasis of Chhattisgarh, who, he added, otherwise, are content with their lives. He also claimed that he had been “presented as a villain and devil in the public domain by these Maoists and intellectuals across the country”.

The senior police officer known for his strong-arm tactics against Maoists and human rights activists, was addressing a seminar at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi.

“The intellectuals sitting in Delhi and Raipur have created a very wrong perception about the Adivasis of Bastar. They have portrayed them as a totally deprived community, however, they are really happy in their lives. They don’t need any Kranti (revolution). It has actually been imposed on them by the so called intellectuals and the Maoists from Andhra Pradesh,” Kalluri said.

“The 40 lakh Adivasis of Batsar are voiceless and ambition-less. But these handful of people propagating wrong information about them are really vocal and ambitious,” he added.

Kalluri was sent on leave in February following which the state government appointed IPS officer P Sunder Raj as DIG Bastar. He has not been given any position yet. He was charged with threatening journalists and human rights activists in Bastar and was also summoned by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) over alleged hostility and abuse of power against human rights defenders in November last year.

“I have been presented as a villain and devil in the public domain by these Maoists and intellectuals across the country. But I challenge you if you go to Chhattisgarh and ask about me hardly four-five people will say anything wrong about me,” he claimed.