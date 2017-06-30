Restaurants to urge payment before midnight

While some are clear on how they will operate post midnight when the new system comes in place, others are confused on whether to bill as per the new rules or follow the old ones

With a day left for GST to roll out, restaurants in the Capital are in a dilemma. While some are clear on how they will operate post midnight when the new system comes in place, others are confused on whether to bill as per the new rules or follow the old ones.

Talking to DNA, Varun Puri, owner of Too Indian, said that he found himself in a catch-22 situation, as he would have to ask customers to pay in between meals. “We do not have an option other than to ask our patrons to pay before midnight and issue a new bill once July 1 starts,” he said.

Puri, however, said that he has got the new software supporting GST and will update it immediately.

Umang Tewari, who runs Junction, on the other hand, does not foresee any glitch. According to him, since there is not much difference in the revised rates post GST, “there should not be any trouble in issuing bills”.